Pixar's Fourth Work at Cannes, Elemental, To Close The Festival on May 27

Pixar Animation Studios are back at the Cannes Film Festival with their world premiere of the animated feature, Elemental. It will play out of competition and will open theatrically in the US on June 16, and in France on June 21. The India date is not yet known.

Elemental is the fourth feature from Pixar to be at Cannes – after Up, Inside Out and Soul.

In Element City, fire, water, earth and air live in perfect harmony. This is where Ember, a fearless and quick-witted young woman with a strong personality, and Wade, a sentimental, fun-loving, go-with-the-flow boy, live. Their friendship challenges Ember’s beliefs about the world they live in.

Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, said this year’s return to Cannes is particularly special for the studio. “As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it’s a joy and honour to have Pixar back on La Croisette. Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ is so funny, full of heart and, frankly, stunning to see. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen and I love that it’ll make its world premiere at Cannes.”

Disney has asked actors Adèle Exarchopoulos and Vincent Lacoste to lend their voices to the incredible characters of Element City, Flam (Ember) and Flack (Wade) in the French version.

Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of the Festival contended: “For many years, the Festival de Cannes has welcomed animated movies from around the world. Pixar Animation Studios, with Up, directed by Pete Docter, made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event! This is an another great opportunity, to present the amazing Elemental, for the ‘Last Screening’ of this 76th Festival de Cannes, and to think about our lives in such a powerful way”.

Pete Docter, director Peter Sohn, producer Denise Ream and the many actors who lent their voices to the characters of the film will be at Cannes.

The Festival begins on May 16.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here