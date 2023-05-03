Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Had A Blast With Florence Pugh At Met Gala After-Party

Met Gala might be over but its craze is still ruling over social media. The who’s who of showbiz turned up at the ball of the year in New York City on Monday night and had a blast together, glimpses of which we have been witnessing on the Internet. Among all the trending photos and videos from the most fashionable night and its after-party, the one that caught our attention features global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas chilling with actresses Florence Pugh and Ashley Park, as well as Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. It is from the after-party, where Priyanka was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a hot red shirtdress with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a unique hairdo, hula hoop earrings and a black tie. Nick, on the other hand, complimented her in an all-black suit.

Florence Pugh, who is known for her memorable performances in Don’t Worry Darling, Midsommar, Black Widow, The Wonder, A Good Person and Dune, arrived at the party in a checker-print mini dress with Karl Lagerfeld’s signature collar. Emily In Paris star Ashley Park was looking gorgeous in a sparkling mini dress from Michael Kors Collection, which she paired with a motorcycle vest and thigh-high boots.

The photo of the group was shared on Twitter by a fan page. The caption read: “Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala after party with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Florence Pugh, Ashley Park and Nick.”

The Met Gala 2023 was a star-studded event (quite literally) with the iconic figures of the fashion world marking their attendance in quirky couture. The theme for this year was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ – a tribute to late German fashion designer who remained the creative director of Chanel from 1983 till the time of his death. On the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra weaved magic in a stunning black cady strapless dress with a thigh-high slit, black bow details, leather gloves and a black faille cape by ace designer Valentino. Completing her look, she wore a Bulgari neckpiece, estimated to be around Rs 204 crore.

Priyanka Chopra’s last project was Citadel, which is streaming on Prime Video.

