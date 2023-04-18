Rema Announces India Tour India For May 2023, Says, 'Always Been Fascinated By Their Culture'

Undoubtedly, Afrobeats is fast becoming one of the biggest genres in the world of music and to celebrate this center stage moment, homegrown music festival ‘I Love Live Entertainment’ has collaborated with global festival ‘Afrodesh’ to host Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema, in India for his debut showcase.

The forthcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer’s 2022 debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’ and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023. Having cemented his reputation as one of the hottest names in Afrobeats, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India will play in multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.

On coming to India he shared, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!”

Talking about the India tour Anant K Srivastava, Founder, Offline Guys elaborated, “Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf. We believe Afro music is here to stay and dominate not just the airwaves and charts but also the live music festival industry. We are looking at capitalising on the Afro music market which remains relatively untapped in the concerts and live events space in India since there is a massive potential for this genre to be on par with the dance music, rock and pop genre.”

2022 was a blockbuster year for the Afrorave star. His debut 16-track album ‘Rave & Roses’ released last March debuted on Billboard World Albums at spot #7 and garnered more than a billion streams across all streaming platforms in less than a year.

Since its release, ‘Calm Down’ has enjoyed massive international success. It’s currently the most-watched Afrobeats music video on YouTube and it has also surpassed a billion streams across all platforms. The smash hit has also earned platinum plaques in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other European countries. His global track across Australia, UK, Europe and US marked a major career milestone for him as he proved himself as an artist on a trans-continental trajectory.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here