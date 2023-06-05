Rita Ora, Taika Waititi Pose For Steamy Photoshoot; Paris Hilton Says 'That's Hot'

Leaving little to the imagination, newlyweds Rita Ora and Taika Waititi recently radiated passion in a sizzling photoshoot for the cover page of Vogue Australia. Rita Ora looked absolutely stunning as she embraced her filmmaker husband in new photos. What’s more, the pictures of the new power couple have not impressed their fans but also the beauty mogul Paris Hilton. In one still, the 32-year-old musician set the temperatures soaring in a full-length body-hugging sequin ensemble as she leaned on Taika Waititi.

With her hair left open, she chose basic shades from her makeup palette to keep things simple yet elegant. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old director pulled a dapper look in a plain white t-shirt paired with blue denim. Another alluring shot saw Rita posing in a long red dress with a peek-a-boo twist. A matching luxurious car accentuated the still as the Let You Love Me songstress seductively glared at the camera, while the Thor maker placed his chin on Rita’s shoulder.

One more steamy photo features the newlyweds twinning and winning in black as they posed on what seems to be a bathroom sink. Taika Waititi also brought out his charm in formals for a shot that sees him seated on a lake-side fence. The pop star opted for a blingy dress for this outdoor number. Elsewhere in the series, the newlyweds appear posing solo in snazzy and stylish attires. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

The photoshoot quickly garnered massive attention and among the many praising the couple was Paris Hilton. “That’s hot,” the beauty mogul wrote in the comment section of Rita Ora’s latest post.

It was in the month of January when the singer officially confirmed she was “off the market” during an interview with the UK radio show Heart Breakfast. The big news came five months after rumours of the couple’s marriage tying the knot in a small ceremony sent social media buzzing. The speculations sparked after the duo was spotted wearing what seemed to be wedding bands. “Yes. Here we are. They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people,” said Rita while making the big revelation.

The couple went public in April 2021 when the musician shared a photo of the duo embracing each other on Instagram. “Good times, memories, random things on my phone, and the ones I love," she captioned the photo. In terms of her musical venture, Rita Ora dropped her third studio album titled You & I this year.