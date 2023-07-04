Robert De Niro Mourns Death of His 'Beloved Grandson Leo' at 19

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is currently in mourning following the death of his teenage grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

In a statement to Page Six, De Niro expressed his profound distress and appealed for privacy during this challenging time as he and his family navigate the immense grief.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said via his rep Monday. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

The news of Leo’s death came through an emotional Instagram tribute posted by Drena De Niro, Robert’s daughter and Leo’s mother. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote. “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

Drena, an actress and filmmaker, poured her heart out in a touching caption accompanying a throwback photo, describing Leo as her joy, heart, and the epitome of purity in her life.

She confessed to feeling utterly lost without her precious teenager, but pledged to continue spreading the love and light that Leo had always made her feel as a mother.

The exact cause of Leo’s tragic passing has not been immediately disclosed, although reports suggest the presence of drugs and drug paraphernalia near his body, according to Page Six.

Messages of support and condolences from fellow celebrities, including Andy Cohen and Naomi Campbell, flooded the comments section of Drena’s post.

Drena, who was adopted by Robert in 1976 following his marriage to Diahnne Abbott, is the eldest of his seven children.

Last month, De Niro welcomed his seventh child with his partner, Tiffany Chen.