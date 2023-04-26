Ryan Gosling Reveals How He Channelled His 'Ken-Ergy' For Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie might be filled with hundreds of Kens, but the leading male role is essayed by actor Ryan Gosling. In the live-action flick, he plays a clingy boyfriend who isn’t ready to leave his ladylove Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) out of his sight. The pink glassy and peppy trailer of the movie makes it clear that Gosling’s Ken is obsessed with two things: Barbie and his rollerskates. Now, the lead cast of the upcoming film made a grand appearance at the CinemaCon 2023 event on Tuesday, April 25. During the convention, Ryan Gosling spoke candidly about how he was able to get in the skin of his character.

According to a report by People, Gosling had only a little knowledge about Ken before he was offered the role. He admitted to doubting himself a lot but it was director Gerta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who helped “conjure" the Ken-ergy out of him. “I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within, and if I’m being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow,” he said.

Gosling reflected on the entire journey as a flashback, as something that happened quickly similar to a light scarlet fever. “It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach. It came on like light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, ‘Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?’” he continued.

On the red carpet, Gosling was accompanied by Margot Robbie who looked peppy in a two-piece Prada set. With pink statement heels and blonde hair left loose, she chose a checkered crop top with a high-waisted mini skirt. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling looked equal parts dapper and vibrant in a pink coat that was layered with a white t-shirt underneath. Brown trousers and matching boots neutralized the pops of colours to his style statement.

The upcoming movie is the first-ever live-action Barbie film based on popular fashion doll toys. The plot showcases how Margot Robert’s Barbie gets expelled from the doll world after being labeled as an imperfect doll. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 21.

