Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Buy Home for Whopping Rs 15 Crore in Small Welsh Village: Report

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has added another home to his lavish net worth but this purchase is slightly different. The Deadpool fame actor and his wife-actress Blake Lively’s new pad near Marford in the small village of Welsh is worth 1.5 million pounds (approximately Rs 15.36 crore), according to The Sun.

He also owns the town’s football club and the property is reported to be just five miles away from the ground. Ever since the reports of him moving into the small town have come to the fore, it is all that locals are talking about. The four-bed property is in the posh area of North Wales.

A source close to the development told the portal, the most famous person to ever come out of the small town was Time Vincent of the Blue Peter fame but Ryan’s arrival will definitely be a humungous step up than that. Ryan is moving to Marford and that has become the talk of the town. His house is situated at on one of the poshest roads. “The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up! It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town," said the insider.

Meanwhile, it was in 2020 when Reynolds brought the Wrexham football club in collaboration with actor friend Rob McElhenney. The Deadpool star and his family often visit the club to cheer up the team.

Neither Ryan Reynolds nor Blake Lively have officially commented about moving to Marford.

Ryan Reynolds currently resides in a lavish 4.3 million dollars (approximately Rs. 44.7 crore) home in New York City with Blake Lively and their kids. The Hollywood couple, who met during the shoot of Green Lantern and tied the knot in 2012, shares four kids together James, 8, Betty, 6, and Inez, 3. It was in the month of February this year, when the couple announced that they welcomed their fourth child. The entire pregnancy was kept a hush affair out of the media’s attention. The name of their newborn child has not been disclosed as of yet.

