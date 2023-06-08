Sam Smith Gives Health Update After Suffering Vocal Cord Injury: 'I'm Going To Be Ok'

Sam Smith, the renowned singer, is on the path to recovery following a recent vocal cord injury that abruptly halted a performance in Manchester. In an Instagram update, the 31-year-old artist shared positive news about his progress after consulting with medical professionals. Smith expressed excitement, describing that his health update was “actually really positive."

“I’ve just come back from the doctors today. It’s actually really positive news. My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good. It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, and that’s really amazing news," he shared in his Instagram Stories. Sam Smith also extended his sincere apologies to the fans who had purchased tickets for the shows in Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. Recognising the disappointment and inconvenience caused, the artist expressed regret and said that such circumstances were “completely out of my control.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Fans and supporters can now breathe a sigh of relief as Sam Smith’s rapid healing brings hope for his return to the stage. On May 24, Sam encountered an unfortunate incident during his concert at the Manchester AO Arena, which led him to discontinue the performance after only four songs. As a result, he decided to cancel the final two dates of their Gloria tour in the UK.

Following his abrupt exit from the Manchester show, Sam Smith shared a feelings statement stating, “I don’t know what to say honestly." The artist went on to explain that he had recently battled a virus and despite his efforts, including travelling across Europe and delivering incredible shows, his condition ultimately led to the unexpected turn of events.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all," Sam explained.

Sam Smith’s Gloria tour is set to resume with a series of scheduled stops in Switzerland, Finland, France, Latvia, and more, starting from July 5th.