Shawn Mendes Uses Wildfire Image To Promote New Single, Fans Are Not Happy

Hours before the release of his new single, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes found himself at the center of controversy. It happened after he used a photo of New York City blanketed in wildfire smoke to promote his latest single. The image, posted on Thursday, showcased the Manhattan skyline barely visible. It was due to the thick haze caused by the raging Canadian wildfires. Overlaying the photo were the words, “What the hell are we dying for." This is the title of his new single that is already released. He also shared in the caption that the single was to drop at “Midnight ET”. The snap shows everything covered in a thick orange-hued haze. The words are written in white over it.

While many fans eagerly awaited Shawn Mendes’ musical comeback and praised his talent, others were quick to voice their displeasure and criticism of the imagery he chose. Social media platforms buzzed with discussions about the appropriateness of using a natural disaster as a promotional tool. The backlash was fueled by the fact that the devastating wildfires in Canada were still ongoing, with people and communities directly affected by the destruction and loss caused by the fires. People argued that using such imagery for personal gain and self-promotion was insensitive and lacked empathy for the real-life consequences faced by those impacted by the wildfires. “Really bro? We’re out here just trying to survive through this mess, and you’re using our suffering as music promo? This better be some kind of climate change campaign or something because otherwise… this is super f**ked up,” a comment read.

“Did bro actually commercialize New York’s climate lmao,” another comment read.

Another user commented, “People are dying in wildfires and getting sick by the poor air quality and you really decided to make it your aesthetic?”

“If this isn’t some protest song then I’m going to feel very uncomfortable for that cover art,” a user wrote.

“Are you trying to profit off of the air pollution in NYC? What is the cover photo?” another user commented.

People in the United States found themselves under air quality alerts on Wednesday as the smoke originating from Canadian wildfires permeated the country. Numerous states in the eastern region, including New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, took the initiative to issue air quality alerts. Local authorities advised residents to curtail outdoor activities due to the compromised air conditions. As a result, schools across the US East Coast cancelled outdoor events, commercial airline operations experienced delays, and a considerable number of Americans were strongly encouraged to remain indoors for their well-being.

The severity of this summer’s fire season is evident in the existence of over 150 active fires in the aforementioned regions. The impact of the smoke has been widespread, adversely affecting air quality and prompting necessary precautions to safeguard public health.