Singer Kelis, 43, Sparks Romance with Actor Bill Murray, 72: Report

From the music stage to the movie screen, a new couple has emerged. And this duo has proven that love knows no bounds. Milkshake Singer Kelis Rogers, 43, has reportedly found love with none other than legendary Hollywood actor Bill Murray, 72. According to The U.S. Sun, sources have said that the two ignited sparks of love after Murray caught one of Kelis’s electric performances at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London. Witnesses claim that Murray has been a constant source of support for the Bossy singer, attending her shows and even staying at the same hotel. This whirlwind romance didn’t just happen overnight, as insiders reveal that the pair had previously crossed paths in the United States before their serendipitous meeting in London.

An anonymous friend spilled the beans to the US Sun, saying, “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off." The friend further emphasised that despite the significant age difference, Kelis and Murray share a common bond, having both experienced recent bereavement.

Some photographs from the Mighty Hoopla festival captured Murray engrossed in Kelis’s performance, a smile on his face. The duo even posed for a cosy snapshot backstage, further fueling speculation about their blossoming relationship. These two single souls are apparently enjoying their time together, unperturbed by societal expectations. Love has its mysterious ways, and in the case of Kelis and Murray, age seems to be nothing but a number.

At the same time, both Kelis and Murray have gone through the pain of losing loved ones. Kelis’s second husband passed away in March of last year, while Murray’s estranged wife sadly departed in 2021. This shared experience is said to have strengthened their connection and brought them closer together.

Kelis recently faced the tragic loss of her second spouse, who passed away after a brave six-month battle with stage four stomach cancer in March 2022. The late spouse, Mora, had courageously fought the disease since being diagnosed a year prior, with doctors initially giving him just 18 months to live. Representatives for Kelis had requested privacy for the singer during the difficult time. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and shared two children.