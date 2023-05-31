Singer Pink Drops Jaws With Nude Photo From Her Trip, Flaunts 'New Ridiculous Bathing Suit'

Pink has no qualms about being an “embarrassing mom." During her latest weekend outing, the Just Give Me A Reason songstress bathed outdoors in “a new ridiculous bathing suit." But what steals the limelight is that she also posted one of her nude photographs online that were clicked by her husband Carey Hart. The trip came in line with the Memorial Day weekend and it seems the musician wanted to keep it all wild. One of the photos featured Pink’s selfie donning a bikini top with a banana design.

The next photo was clicked right outside her trailer while she was supposedly showering. To maintain modesty, the musician covered her privates with stickers of star and heart designs. Embracing the sun, the Who Knew hitmaker appeared utterly elated to have gotten some quality time to spend with her husband. “Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived,” she captioned the new post before adding the hashtag ‘embarrassing moms.’ Take a look at it here:

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day this year, Carey Hart paid a sweet tribute to the Pink alongside a happy photograph of her and her kids. “Happy Mother’s Day to Mama Pink. Truly, the best I’ve ever seen do it. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. There is no hoop too big to jump through. Sometimes don’t know how you do it all, but I know we are grateful,” he wrote.

Pink met Carey Hart, a professional motocross racer during the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia, and since then began a rollercoaster ride of love. With their fair share of ups and downs, the duo married in 2006. Two years later, Pink publicly announced they were separated, however, after seeking marriage counseling, the couple patched up once again in 2010. The duo share two kids together, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6.

In the month of February this year, Pink dropped her ninth studio album Trustfall containing the hit single Never Gonna Not Dance Again. The album debuted at number 1 on the music charts of several countries.