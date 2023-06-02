Spider-Man 4 With Tom Holland, Zendaya Confirmed; Producer Amy Pascal Says 'We're In Process But...'

Loved Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man movies and want to see them onscreen together after 2021’s No Way Home? Then you are in for a treat as producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), has confirmed that a fourth installment is on the cards. Talking to Variety, Amy assured that a fourth film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter and MJ again “is in the process,” however, “the writers’ strike has paused the development.” She said: “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are…We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

For the uninitiated, members of the Writers Guild Association (WGA) went on strike, demanding higher minimum pay, better wages and shorter exclusive contracts, among others. It started last month on May 2 and continues even now after WGA members and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers couldn’t reach an agreement despite six weeks of negotiations. The strike has been causing several production delays for a number of films because the scripts of these projects can not be altered during this period.

Amy Pascal’s confirmation arrived during the premiere of the animated action-adventure, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, in Los Angeles. She also revealed that a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales films are also in the works: “You’ll see all of it…It’s all happening.”

The last film of the Spider-Man franchise led by Tom Holland, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday, came in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the last events of the movie, we saw how, with Peter’s approval, Doctor Strange casts a spell that makes everyone forget about Peter Parker. But did it really happen for MJ? That remains a mystery to be unraveled in the fourth part.

It has been reported that Tom Holland and Zendaya grew close and started seeing each other during the shooting of Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, the couple have never confirmed it. The actress, this morning, painted Instagram red with her birthday wishes for her boyfriend.