Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Director CONFIRMS Pavitr Prabhakar Gets His Superpowers Via Shaman

While audiences across the globe are eagerly waiting for Spider-Man: Across of Spiderverse, Indian fans have their excitement hit the roof. The film will introduce the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar and to add to it the voice for him in Hindi and English is being given by Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill.

The original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. Now Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse will mark his first appearance on the big screen.

Director Kemp Powers explains how Pavitr Prabhakar is different from other Spider-People in the multiverse, “Pavitr’s powers came through magic, so he is quite different from a lot of other Spider People who were bitten by radioactive spiders. He actually gained his powers from a mystical shaman. Like many other Spider People, he has had to suffer a loss, and in his case, it was his uncle. Yet he’s probably one of the most optimistic characters in the movie. He’s definitely a glass half-full kind of guy. He’s Miles’ contemporary, and his happy, positive disposition can probably even rub Miles the wrong way.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his association with Spider-Man at the Hindi and Punjabi trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shubman Gill confessed that Spider-Man is his favourite superhero. “I think it was very exciting, jo bhi maine waha pe kiya. I think Punjabi was a little more fun for me and Hindi was a great experience. Isse pehle maine kabhi dubbing nahi kiya tha but jitna maine socha tha usse bhi zyada exciting nikla. Bahut hi mazza aaya," he said, speaking about his dubbing debut.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.