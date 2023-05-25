Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reviews Are In; Check Here

The early reviews for the much-awaited sequel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are here and critics are hailing it as one of the best-animated films ever made. The plot of the film picks up right after the events of the 2018-released film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, and Jason Schwartzman voicing the lead animated characters. Just like the last film, the sequel is also set against the backdrop of a shared multiverse, with a brand new adventurous mission.

The first reactions indicate that people haven’t only fallen in love with the enigmatic animated graphics but also the emotional touch the plot brings in. Check out the early reviews of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ below:

For Seon O’ Connel, the Managing Editor at CinemaBlend, it was one step above any masterpiece with its artwork deserving to be hung in a museum.

OK. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives one step above Masterpiece. It's an actual work of art. Every frame deserves to be hung in a museum. The jokes and nods to Spidey lore are perfect. It's OUTSTANDING. The best #SpiderMan movie. Might be my favorite movie ever. Cherish it. pic.twitter.com/mQxSnfKF0N— Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 25, 2023

Daniel Baptista, the creator, producer, and host of The Movie Podcast, called it a revolutionary creation in the world of animation while also hailing it as one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made.

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is AMAZING and a REVOLUTIONARY achievement in animation. It does the impossible of surpassing the original and delivers one of THE BEST Spider-Man stories EVER. It’s more mature and a WEB-SLINGING WONDER beginning to end.#SpiderVerse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/8zuklJH8EI— Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 25, 2023

Shahbaz, also the host of The Movie Podcast, hinted that the movie’s groundbreaking plot has multiple jaw-dropping surprises in store for fans.

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is THE BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR! GROUNDBREAKING animation takes you on a wild, darker journey, interweaving countless Spider-Man characters & JAW-DROPPING SURPRISES. I found myself repeatedly saying "Oh My God" in disbelief! #Spiderverse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/5gikQcgrjJ— Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) May 25, 2023

A critic called it a cultural experience that is sure to leave people teary-eyed.

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is not only an incredible achievement in story & animation. It's a cultural experience that will make every Puerto Rican teary eyed & filled with pride! I shed tears every time I saw that PR flag pop up on the big screen! #SpiderVerse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Z2rUcIg98e— Vanessa D. (@BriteandBubbly) May 25, 2023

For another one it was, “insanely epic and the music is fire. You’ll be on the edge of your seat because this ride is wild.”

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is EVERYTHING! The animation is next level, every spidey is perfect, the surprises are insanely epic, & the music is fire. You'll be on the edge of your seat bc this ride is wild. It feels so good 2 back in the Spider-Verse!#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/LTT76F2d0n— Ashley Saunders she/her (@ThatAshleyErin) May 25, 2023

Meanwhile, many appreciated the performances of the lead characters. “Hailee Steinfeld really comes into her own as Gwen Stacy and her scenes with Shea Whigham’s Captain Stacy are truly special. It’s darker and sadder than I expected, but necessary,” said Brain Davids, a writer at The Hollywood Reporter.

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another resounding win for the Lord Miller-produced universe. Hailee Steinfeld really comes into her own as Gwen Stacy, and her scenes with Shea Whigham's Captain Stacy are truly special. It's darker and sadder than I expected, but necessary. pic.twitter.com/BekW4nVAyv— Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) May 25, 2023

Drew Taylor, a reporter at The Wrap called it a “visual treat” while revealing the movie’s real superpower lies in its, “emotional depth and its beautiful melancholic tone.”

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a stunning achievement. Yes, it’s visually dazzling, with expansive, expressive new realms (Gwen’s world is my favorite). But the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone. I love this movie so, so much 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/ofHvWCrNqy— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 25, 2023

The movie is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales aka Spider-Man, while Hailee Steinfeld is the Spider-Woman. Jason Schwartzman’s voice takes the place of the supervillain spot. The movie is set to release on June 2.