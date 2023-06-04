Sydney Sweeney Says Her Dad Watched Her Raunchy Scenes in Euphoria, Reveals 'My Dad Walked Out'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is undoubtedly one of the best performers in the series. The actress plays the role of Cassie Howard, a teenager who is in love with her best friend’s toxic ex boyfriend. While she has several scenes to show that she is a powerhouse performer, the actress also has her share of raunchy scenes. There are scenes in which she is seen topless and even performing some bold acts.

Although fans have already reacted and discussed her performance on social media, Sydney Sweeney revealed her family’s reaction. Speaking on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the actress said her father and grandfather walked out of the room after seeing her raunchy scenes.

“Yeah, I didn’t prepare my dad…at all," Sweeney said, with an awkward laugh. “I mean how do you bring up a conversation? Also, when I talk to my dad it’s usually not about work…we talk father-daughter conversations," she added.

Sydney revealed that her father decided to watch Euphoria without informing her and her grandparents joined in. “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out," Sweeney revealed. However, her mother and grandmother were supportive of the actress. She also added that she had prepared her mother about the bold scenes and her mother also visited the sets often so she knew about the series.

For those who don’t know, Euphoria is HBO’s most-watched show after the much-loved series Game of Thrones. Sydney, who made her debut as a child artist in 2009 with ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction, bagged her role in drama series in 2019. Apart from Sydney, the show also features Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and Angus Cloud among others. The series has won numerous Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney was also recently seen in The White Lotus season 2.