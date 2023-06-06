Taylor Swift and Matt Healy's Summer Romance Comes To End? Singers Allegedly Break Up

Taylor and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits on their romance. If reports are to be believed, the two broke up after realising they were ‘not really compatible with each other’. The news comes right after the British musician was seen kissing a male security guard at the 1975’s concert which happened in Denmark recently.

A source close to the singers told TMZ that “Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other.” The source added, “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship,” speaking of her recent split from actor Joe Alwyn after dating him for 6 years.

A video of Matty Healy kissing a security guard during The 1975’s concert has gone viral now. Reportedly, the 34-year-old singer has a tendency to kiss fans and even one of his bandmates at The 1975 concerts. However back in January, he had acknowledged about ditching the move for Taylor Swift. “I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect, In front of the queen, it’s not happening,” according to a Tik-Tok video according to The Independent.

Taylor and Matty first sparked dating rumours, earlier last month, one month after it was reported that she broke up with Joe Alwyn. At the same month, it was revealed that Swift and Healy were apparently keen on ‘going public with their romance’ during the former’s Era concert, which began on March 18. Since then, Matty was spotted supporting her at multiple US tour stops. Not just that, he was also spotted hanging out with Swift’s father.

According to Page 6, the now-estranged couple were earlier spotted multiple times in New York, ‘kissing’ in a private club and ‘sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge.’