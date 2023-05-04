Taylor Swift 'Madly In Love' With Singer Matty Healy, Dating Him Weeks After Joe Alwyn Breakup: Report

Taylor Swift has already moved on from Joe Alwyn and is now dating Brit rockstar Matty Healy, a new report has claimed. The Blank Space hitmaker made headlines last month after it was revealed that she has parted ways with the British actor. Although Taylor is yet to confirm the news of her split, her friends unfollowed Joe on Instagram, fuelling the breakup rumours.

Now, The Sun has claimed that Taylor is dating Matty and they are likely to go public with their relationship at her upcoming concert in the US. The report claimed that they will be announcing their relationship at her Nashville concert this weekend. The insider also added that Taylor and Joe broke up in February.

A source close to Taylor told the publication, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again."

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour,” the source added.

Taylor is yet to react to the claims of dating the 1975 frontman.

Taylor began dating Joe in 2016. The couple collaborated on a few of Taylor’s songs and there were also rumours that the couple could get engaged. However, they parted ways this year.

