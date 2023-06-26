Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Show 'Kindness' Ahead Of Speak Now Album Release

Taylor Swift surprised the audience with a rendition of her 2010 ballad Dear John at the Eras Tour performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The song, which is widely believed to be about her relationship with ex-boyfriend John Mayer, was not performed live for over a decade. Despite the song’s connection to John Mayer, the 33-year-old pop superstar urged her fans to exhibit “kindness and gentleness" on the internet in anticipation of the re-release of her upcoming album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Taylor Swift emphasised that she has moved on from that heartbreak and asked her fans not to cyberbully her ex-boyfriend John Mayer.

Taylor Swift told the audience, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."

Watch the video here:

💜| Taylor urging fans tonight to be kind and gentle online when Speak Now comes out as she doesn't care what happened when she was 19 yo, she only cares about the music she wrote and the fact that she gets to own it now pic.twitter.com/KZrKNp0vfw— Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) June 25, 2023

During her performance, Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude towards the audience. “I get to stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch some of the most beautiful things happen,” she said.

“I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe any artist who has a desire to own their music should be able to," she added. As soon as the small video from the concert went viral, social media users rushed to the comment section to support Taylor Swift. “It’s so good to hear this from her. I really hope people listen.. she is not making tv to revisit the past, but to own her music!" wrote a fan.

Dear John is from Taylor Swift’s third album Speak Now, released in 2010. This song reached its highest position at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is widely thought that the ballad, which spans almost seven minutes, revolves around Mayer, portraying the narrative of a teenage girl’s involvement with an older man.

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be released on July 7. In 2009, Taylor Swift and John had a short-lived romantic relationship when Swift was 19 years old and John was 32.

Meanwhile, the singer recently unveiled the international tour dates for her Eras Tour. She will be seen performing in Japan, Australia, Singapore and Europe.