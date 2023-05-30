The Boogeyman: Chris Messina Lauds Vivien Lyra Blair, Sophie Thatcher, Says 'I Would Second-Guess...'

Rob Savage is all set to bring the monsters from the closet to the big screen with The Boogeyman. The film is a reimagination of Stephen King’s iconic short story of the same name. The film stars Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair and Sophie Thatcher in the lead, battling with the monster emerging in the dark. Ahead of the film’s release, Chris Messina opened up about working with 22-year-old Sophie Thatcher and 11-year-old Vivien Lyra Blair.

Speaking at the film’s press conference, Chris praised Sophie and Vivien, and called their work ‘remarkable.’ “They’re remarkable in this movie. They’re so frustrating ’cause they’re so good. So, I would go home every night, and second-guess everything I was doing," the actor admitted.

“And they’re remarkable human beings. They’re really kind and cool people. You know, Rob did a great thing, which is [makes noise] it’s not always the norm. We had rehearsals, and those rehearsals were about two weeks long, and we went to the aquarium, and we went bowling. And we ate some food, and by the time we got to set, there was so much love and trust. And we had become a family," he added.

Chris is known for his various roles in films such as Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), Argo (2012), Ruby Sparks (2012), Cake (2014), Birds of Prey (2020), Call Jane (2022), and was most recently seen in AIR (2023).

Opening up about putting his feet in the horror genre, Chris said, “You know, I’ve been so lucky to work on the different genres. And you get to learn every time out, and certainly from these people, I learned a ton. I don’t think, for me, I worked on ’em all the same, in that you just try to find out how you can serve the story. How I, you know, can be there for the people in the scenes with me. This was a lot of fun because I had never really done, and I didn’t do a whole lot of it here, but some, green screen stuff."

20th Century Studios India releases ‘The Boogeyman’ on June 2, 2023.