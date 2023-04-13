CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

The Continental Teaser: John Wick Film Spin-off Traces Origin Of The Haven For Assassins; Watch

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 13:45 IST

United States

The Continental teaser out.

The Continental teaser out.

The teaser trailer of the John Wick spin-off film The Continental dropped recently and it is bound to get the franchise fans excited.

After John Wick’s freedom from the clasp of the High Table, it is now time to dig into details about the infamous hotel chain, The Continental. On Wednesday, production house Peacock dropped the teaser of the John Wick prequel series, thereby giving fans a glimpse of how the notorious chain providing safe spaces to hitmen and murderers came about to be. Though this expansion of the John Wick world doesn’t include Keanu Reeves in lead, the teaser is an indication it is going to be equal parts deadly and action-packed.

The miniseries will unfold through the eyes of the character Winston Scott (Played by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies). Set against the backdrop of mid-1970s New York, The Continental showcases a young Scott getting embroiled in the twisted ways of the underworld as the manager of the infamous assassin hub. In the upcoming project, Scott’s role will be played by actor Colin Woodell.

If the teaser is anything to go by, this high-octane expansion appears to be filled with deception, murder, mayhem, and all that screams danger. Visuals of Woodell’s young Scott don’t give much about the series’ plot but follow him getting embroiled in a hellscape to face powerful enemies. The John Wick films show Scott sitting on the throne of The Continental and the short clip explores his attempt at seizing the assassin’s hub. With a deadly path ahead in front of him, the mysterious underworld universe is packed with gun combat sequences, evil plans, and bloody clothes.

The four films in the John Wick franchise, including the latest one that hit the silver screen last month, chronicles Reeves’ ex-hitman character’s after-retirement exploits which lead him to a journey of bloody vengeance ending with a deadly duel to be free from the control of the high table. Now, The Continental is set before the events of the franchise’s first film. Watch the intriguing teaser here:

Besides Woodell, the three-part miniseries also features Ayomide Adegun as young Charon, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, and Jessica Allain as Lou, among others. The Continental’s plot is designed to include real-world events including Winter of Discontent and the rise of the American Mafia to shape up the storyline. The Continental will release on the streaming platform in the month of September.

Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma
first published:April 13, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 13:45 IST