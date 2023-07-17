The Creator Trailer: John Washington, Gemma Chan Fight Ultimate War Of Survival Against AI

The desperate fight for mankind’s existence begins in an explosive mode as humans are tracing a superweapon created by Artificial Intelligence in the new The Creator trailer. John David Washington and Gemma Chan play the lead protagonists Joshua and Maya, fierce soldiers who’re trying to gain control over humanity’s dangerous battle with modern programming technology. The short trailer begins with an intense dialogue of Gemma Chan’s Maya showing sympathy for robots. “When the war started, they protected me. Took better care of me than humans would’ve," she establishes her connection with the programming species. Since the starting scene, a massive explosion jolts the world as tons of robots get caged underground.

“They’re not people, Maya," Joshua advises her to stay focused on the main goal. With machine-like robots welding guns, the perilous technological takeover gets an explanation. The Artificial Intelligence created to help humans denoted a nuclear weapon in the city of Los Angeles a decade ago leaving the buzzing place entirely destroyed. Since then kick-starts the war of survival that humans are on the verge of winning. But the only thing that poses a great threat is the superweapon that the AI is secretly creating.

Whoever gains possession of the weapon ultimately can become the winner. The twist arises when Joshua finally tracks the weapon and is shocked to learn it is merely a kid named Alphie. The little girl puts Joshua in a great dilemma by asking a question about going to heaven in an emotional scene. “You gotta be a good person to go to heaven," Joshua explains. To which Alphie replies, “Then we’re the same. We can’t go to heaven because you’re not good and I am not a person."

The little girl gets forcibly dragged away from Joshua’s care with glimpses of drastic adversities indicating the matter has gone out of hand. Towards the end, Alphie explains she wants robots to be free and the heated battle only turns more intense. Only time can tell which side will gain complete dominance, but it is sure that the plot’s filled with multiple combats and betrayals.

Watch The Creator trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios India (@20thcenturyin)

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the sci-fi action thriller also stars Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney and Sturgill Simpson in pivotal roles. The creator releases on September 29.