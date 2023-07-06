The Idol Star DaVine Joy Randolph Has This To Say About The Finale Plot Twist

Lily-Rose Depp’s debut Drama series The Idol has wrapped with its season finale. The show, which was supposed to be six episodes long, was cut short to five episodes. Fans were not happy with the first four episodes for showing what they deemed too many explicit scenes. However, it seems the plot twist at the end of the season has changed much to the critique. The first four episodes were weaving the narrative that Lily-Rose’s character Jocelyn was a young pop star that was falling right into the trap of a cult leader played by The Weeknd. The finale showed that it was not that Jocelyn was the victim of the entire scenario. She was in fact the orchestrator.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph who played the role of Jocelyn’s manager Destiny has weighed in on what she thinks about this plot twist. Many had called The Idol “torture p**n”. For Randolph, the season one ending is not misogynistic. It is actually quite the opposite for her. She talked about how this had nothing to do with a young woman falling victim to the abuse a man is putting her through. It is about taking back the power of women. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said, “It’s not just, what do you think of this man doing this thing to this woman? It’s taking back the power for women in the sense of, that girl knew what she was doing.” She went on to add, “I think it’s clever and I think it gives a great setup for what could be moving forward.”

So far, HBO Max has not confirmed whether there will be a season two for The Idol. However, Randolph has shared that the finale has answered the hottest debate on the internet regarding the necessity of graphic sex scenes. It opened up a whole new world of who was actually manipulating whom. “I think it turns it on its side and, hopefully, did what it needs to do in terms of shocking people, which I hope then made all the other stuff worth it,” Randolph said. “When it’s questions of this being inappropriate or he’s quote-unquote ‘raping’ her, this kind of answers all those things.”

The Idol also starred popular K-Pop idol Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK, as well as Suzanna Son, Rachel Sennott, and Troye Sivan.