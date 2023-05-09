'The Magic Is Back': Halle Bailey's Performance Shines In The Little Mermaid Premiere

Disney’s live-action film The Little Mermaid is gearing up to take viewers under the sea while re-narrating the story of Mermaid princess Ariel from the 1989 animated Oscar-winning version. While Halle Bailey plays the female protagonist, Jonah Hauer-King essays her love interest Prince Eric from the world above water and Melissa McCarthy as the main antagonist, the nefarious witch Ursula. As the movie’s release date draws closer, the makers screened the live-action remake at the film’s star-studded premiere held on Monday. The first reviews and reactions from those who attended the screening have been largely positive.

The plot chronicles the tale of underwater King Triston’s youngest and most defiant daughter, mermaid Ariel, who wishes to explore the world beyond water. During her exploits on the surface, she falls in love with the human prince Eric. Even after knowing that mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the cruel sea witch Ursula. Though she gets to experience life on land, it ultimately puts her life and the throne of her father in jeopardy.

Now, the first public reactions to the movie only indicate that Halle Bailey’s Ariel is all set to reign in the hearts of audiences. For some, it is the majestic visuals that steal the show while many have also lauded the performances of the cast members. A few highlighted how the makers have stayed true to the predecessor film’s plotline to retain the heart and soul of Ariel’s story.

Take a look at the reactions here:

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid REVIEW: Delightful & emotional, the Disney MAGIC IS BACK! A beautiful coming of age adventure with awe inspiring imagery & action that’ll make you wet. This isn’t just another remake, it’s one of the best family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/Cev1vAaIwg— Atom (@theatomreview) May 9, 2023

To give everyone an idea of how incredible Halle Bailey is as Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid , a theater full of critics, who will drop points off their review for this being a kid movie, gave a loud rousing applause after her performance of "Part of Your World" pic.twitter.com/kj0HG2kKR3— K.E.V.I.N. Fenix (@FenixDy) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a FIN-TASTIC reimagining of a classic tale that overflows with style, creativity, and colour. @HalleBailey sings and splashes into our hearts with a WONDROUS voice and performance as Ariel. @DaveedDiggs is hilarious! One of Disney’s BEST live action remakes. pic.twitter.com/rI2BV8VJ8W— Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 9, 2023

Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing.— Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey - she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance. This is a little mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL— Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is STUNNING! @HalleBailey SHINES as Ariel. Jonah Hauer-King's Eric is charming. Melissa McCarthy's Ursula is wicked. Daveed Diggs' Sebastian is a standout! This is the Disney live-action remake to watch. Full review coming to @AgentsFandom very soon! pic.twitter.com/oym6wkaCqP— aisha ✵ ‎⧗ (@evanslarsons) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is #Disney's best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgiabut as an often stunning film in its own right. Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic!And should definitely be seen on the big screen. Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST pic.twitter.com/7Yquwk82eK — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 9, 2023

Disney previously gave fans a detailed glimpse at Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the full-length trailer which teases a portion of the mermaid princess saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck. With the addition of visually spectacular imagery in Halle Bailey’s ‘Part of Your World’, it is also Ursula’s animosity that raises anticipation.

Helmed by Rob Marshall, other big names attached to the project are Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triston and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian. The Little Mermaid is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 26.

