The One Condition That Made Margot Robbie Say Yes To Barbie

As Barbie’s live-action movie is gearing up towards its theatrical release, new details have been coming out about the movie. After watching Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bringing iconic pop icons Barbie and Ken to life in the trailer, it is hard to imagine anyone else in the role. Yet it could have been the case. Especially for Barbie’s character. The Suicide Squad star spoke to Time Magazine about why diversity in Barbie Dolls was an important factor taken into account by her. She did not want to perpetuate the idea that women should look a certain way. Hence, if Mattel had not made their dolls diverse in their appearance, Margot might not have accepted the role.

According to Time Magazine the very idea that there would be multiple Barbies in Greta Gerwig’s movie was not a coincidence. In fact, it was well throughout and was something that was acknowledged even during the early works in the creative process. Margot Robbie who is the producer of the live-action movie shared her thoughts on this very idea. She remarked. “I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.’”

Daily Express shared how it was the actress and director who talked to Mattel’s chief executive Ynon Kreiz about the film needing to “acknowledge certain things.” It was reported that Margot said even in the very first meeting, the duo had told the Mattel chief executive that while they were going to make sure the brand’s legacy was honoured, certain things needed to happen in the movie. The duo also had a reason behind it. Daily Express quoted the actress as saying, “In that very first meeting, we impressed upon Ynon we are going to honour the legacy of your brand, but if we don’t acknowledge certain things — if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it.” She added, “So you might as well be a part of that conversation. If (Mattel) hadn’t made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film.”

The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 21. It is already giving some serious competition to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer realising on the same day.