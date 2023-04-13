The Penguin Trailer: Colin Farrell Is The New Kingpin Of Gotham In the Next Chapter Of the Batman Saga

After the death of crime lord Carmine Falcone, Gotham City now needs saving from DC supervillain The Penguin aka Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell will reprise his role in the upcoming series, the news was confirmed with a gritty trailer released on Wednesday. With heavy prosthetics and a face filled with horrific scars, Farrell declares himself the new ‘Kingpin of Gotham’ in the spinoff sequel to director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The plot is set after the events of the 2022 film starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz that chronicles Farrell’s viscous exploits from being a lowly crook to rising to magnanimous power.

Dubbed the next chapter in the Batman Saga, this venture is also helmed by Reeves with the trailer taking viewers back to the dark and shadowy city of Gotham. The clip captures how ‘The Penguin’ has finally got his moment to shine while rising up the inner ranks of mob bosses in the treacherous underworld of criminals. Following the death of Falcone, there erupts a power void in Gotham’s mob world and everyone wants to usurp the kingpin.

“This is one of those moments when you gotta ask yourself, what kind of life do I want,” Farrell opens the trailer by asking the intense question. In the background, an eerie sound plays as the villain appears blazing a gun and wielding a metal rod as a weapon in slight glimpses. The antagonist asserts, “The world ain’t built for guys like us. That’s why we gotta take whatever we decide is ours.”

The late mob boss Falcone also gets a mention as ‘The Penguin’ introduces himself as the former’s right-hand man. With explosive scenes and the display of the lead character’s distinct walking style he laments, “I was Carmine Falcone’s right-hand man … you ain’t seen what I can do.” Watch the trailer here:

Besides Farrell, the eight-part series also features, Cristin Moiloti as Folcone’s daughter Sofia, Clancy Brown as a mobster, and Michael Zegen as Falcone’s son Alberto, among others. While sharing the trailer, HBO Max confirmed the next chapter in the Batman Saga is now in production. It will begin streaming on the platform in 2024.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here