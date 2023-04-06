The Super Mario Bros Movie Review: The Film Is Visually Stunning But Has Weak Climax

I still remember vividly sitting in my living room when I was about eight or nine years old and my cousin patiently introduced me to the Super Mario game. Carefully learning the tricks and restarting the game time and again after I would lose the three lives offered in the game, it didn’t take too long to get hooked to the game. Soon enough, it became an integral part of my childhood memory. About 10 minutes into The Super Mario Bros Movie and I felt like I was that little girl in the living room, playing the Nintendo game all over again.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros Movie kicks off from the very beginning — introducing the Super Mario Bros — Mario and Luigi. The directors are clear they want nothing to do with the 1993 live-action adaptation, which has been considered among the worst adaptation by fans, as they introduce viewers to the two Italian brothers who are among the best plumbers in Brooklyn. However, they are facing trouble setting up their own company.

One day, they find out about the city facing a massive flooding issue and decide to get down to the root of it. Exploring the underground waterworks of the city, they accidentally land in an abandoned underground space with numerous pipes. Upon exploring, the Super Mario Bros end up in an alternative universe. While Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, where he meets Princess Peach, Luigi lands in Lethal Lava Land ruled by Bowser. The movie goes on to show Mario’s attempts to save his brother while Bowser tries to marry the Princess.

The Super Mario Bros Movie packs in the nostalgia that draws you in almost immediately. Lasting not more than 1 hour 32 minutes, the film feels like a visit to the arcade with your friends. The only difference being you are not the one playing this time. Hats off to The Super Mario Bros Movie for its attention to world-building. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have ensured to spend as much time as possible in developing the film visually and focused deeply on detailing, giving you a game-like experience.

In the scene where the Princess teaches Mario the basics of the game, I couldn’t stop myself from telling my friend that I wish I was in the game. The scenes in The Lava Land are meant to ignite a sense of shock among viewers and they deliver brilliantly. The 3-D animation makes you feel included in the world of Mario, not allowing your phone to take your attention away from the screen.

However, I wish that there was a little more attention paid to the script as well. The ice-thin plot starts to crack in the second half and falls apart in the climax, leaving you wondering what is happening. Given that you are not interacting with the film, the lack of development of characters and plots is evident as soon as the second half begins.

Another bit that could disappoint a lot of audiences in their 20s and 30s intending to go relive their childhood days with the film is the approach to the film. The Super Mario Bros Movie is a children’s film. Though the film gives all the right nods to the legendary game with the mushrooms, the background score, and even the costumes of the animated characters, the film has child-like humor and simplistic dialogues. While people who have never seen the game would easily hop on the ride, fans of the video game are left craving for more.

Coming to the performances, as much as I would have enjoyed hearing Charles Martinet (the man who voices Mario in the video game), I have to say that you get used to Chris Pratt voicing Mario. However, if he does decide to return as the character, he needs to bring a little more to the table because unfortunately, his voice wasn’t the star of the film. Stealing his limelight oh-so-swiftly is Jack Black as Bowser. He holds your attention through it all — be it in scenes he is expressing his anger or his dramatic singing. It is hands down going to one of my favourite takeaways from the film. Another fun character in the film is Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. He overshadows Chris Pratt during their face-off effortlessly.

Given that there are Easter eggs laid across the film hinting at a franchise in the making, Super Mario Bros Movie is a great start to it and I would want to see what it has in store for the years to come. I only hope that the makers expand their demographics with the coming movies for, unlike Illumination Entertainment’s previous offering Despicable Me and The Minion movies, Super Mario Bros has a wider and more mature fandom.

Bottomline: The Super Mario Bros Movie is a visually stunning film but with a weak climax. Avid fans of the video game are in for a nostalgic ride but be prepared to be surrounded by a lot of children. PS. Even if you have not played the game, you’d still be able to understand and enjoy the film.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here