The Weeknd's Sex Scene In HBO's The Idol Leaves Viewers In Shock

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s HBO drama The Idol, which premiered on June 4, has been a topic of discussion on Twitter ever since its second episode aired on Sunday. The viewers did not like the recent episode because of a particular reason – a sex scene involving The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. For them, the shot was “cringe” and the singer’s Tedros is “one of the worst written characters they’ve seen in a very long time.” Since Sunday, Twitter is flooded with negative reviews about The Weeknd’s scene, which is termed “NSFW (not safe for work)” by the audience because of the way club owner and cult leader Tedros is shown engaging in intimate acts with Jocelyn (Lily-Rose).

A user wrote: “I wish Sam Levinson and The Weeknd quit disguising this show as if it’s not soft porn with an NC-17 rating (films/series not suitable for children under 18)!”

I wish Sam Levinson & The Weeknd quit disguising this show as if it’s not soft porn with an NC-17 rating! 🥴#TheIdolHBO #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/fWRRO8QTGM— New Vibrations (@SweetCarmel77) June 12, 2023

“#TheIdolHBO episode 2, those last 10 mins was so bad. Tedros is one of the worst written characters I’ve seen in a very long time,” wrote another.

#TheIdolHBO episode 2, those last 10 mins was so bad 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ Tedros is one of the worst written characters I’ve seen in a very long time. pic.twitter.com/QyYWoZIfro— Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) June 12, 2023

This viewer thought that The Weeknd’s sex scene was “absolutely unforgivable”: “#TheIdolHBO - I can see what they were trying to do. Jocelyn’s story is totally captivating and Lily Rose Depp’s performance is mostly great but when we introduce The Weeknd, he completely ruins it and this scene was absolutely unforgivable lol.”

#TheIdolHBO - I can see what they were trying to do. Jocelyn’s story is totally captivating and Lily Rose Depp’s performance is mostly great but when we intoduce The Weeknd, he completely ruins it and this scene was absolutely unforgivable lol pic.twitter.com/BZekzOIboK — stphn (@stphnfllws) June 12, 2023

For this user, the sex scene was “the most cringe thing I’ve ever seen in my life #theidolhbo.”

THIS IS THE MOST CRINGE THING IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE #TheIdolHBO pic.twitter.com/sHtYn7wxy9— kendall (@stawrberwry) June 12, 2023

“Nah cuz who’s gonna talk about the ‘He’s so rapey’…’I kinda like that about him’ scene…. Made me sick to my stomach; a direct reminder that this emotionally and physically intimate scene between two (platonic) women was clearly written by a man, for the male gaze. #TheIdolHBO (sic),” read another review.

Nah cuz who’s gonna talk about the “He’s so rapey”…”I kinda like that about him” scene…. Made me sick to my stomach; a direct reminder that this emotionally and physically intimate scene between two (platonic) women was clearly written by a man, for the male gaze. #TheIdolHBO— 😈✨ (@alphabadddie2_0) June 5, 2023

One more chimed in and tweeted: “Watching The Idol you can see the crumbs of what the show could have been. Lily Rose Depp is great but can only do so much with what she’s given. Sam Levinson and The Weeknd really bring it down especially this episode.The rest of the cast is great but the writing YIKES. #theidol.”

Watching The Idol you can see the crumbs of what the show could have been. Lily Rose Depp is great but can only do so much with what she’s given. Sam Levinson and The Weeknd really bring it down especially this episode.The rest of the cast is great but the writing YIKES. #theidol pic.twitter.com/zqBJz9eTqz— Luis (@CultureElixir) June 12, 2023

Here are some more reactions that show The Idol episode 2 did not go down well with the audiences.

You could replace him with him and the show would make more sense #TheIdolHBO pic.twitter.com/SDvoJecA3I— Nori Reed (@realnorireed) June 12, 2023

wait the idol is so good when they focus on jocelyn's life until that corny the weeknd came and ruined the show with the oversexualized wattpad dialogue pic.twitter.com/pirFgQ0vba— ꨄ︎ (@cursedmilfs) June 12, 2023

The Weeknd could in fact be the worst actor I have ever seen on a tv screen. I will be tuning in next week #TheIdolHBO— Patagonia Papi (@BigMacDak) June 12, 2023

everything is bad in this series but, this shit here is so real.the way "idols" are used, exploited, their mental health isn't treated properly and when they have no use for business, get easily replaced leaving them alone to face their pain and demons.#theidolhbo • #theidol pic.twitter.com/AOwzKExiYE— ναℓ⛅ (@flowerfrost_) June 12, 2023

The Idol also streams on Max. It has been in the news over its explicit content ever since it premiered earlier this month. The show also stars BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, Suzanna Son, Rachel Sennott, Eli Roth and Hari Nef, among others.