Tom Cruise Gets Emotional At Mission Impossible Premiere In Rome; Says 'Cinema Brings Us Together'

Tom Cruise made a comeback in the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible. During the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome, the actor got rather emotional while discussing his film with the media. He shared his views on cinema, shedding light on its ability to bring people together and create shared experiences by breaking down barriers.

Expressing gratitude, Tom Cruise said he appreciates everyone for attending the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome. The event, held on the iconic Spanish Steps, coincided with the film’s setting in the Italian capital. Indian audiences can catch the release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres on July 12.

In a red carpet interview with Deadline, Tom Cruise said he’s happy with the collective efforts of the governments and crew members involved in the making of the film. “Believe me, every day I was dealing and working with this community of governments and the people in my crew, to make it so that we could all have this and be here today, and it would not have happened at enough in film and enough in Venice, Norway, Abu Dhabi, everyone and the whole industry to be able to support it make this happen. So this is a moment, this is very exciting,” he said.

The actor spoke of the importance of immersing oneself in the industry by not only attending studio premieres in a country but also visiting local theatres and watching their movies in order to understand the nuances of the film industry. He also mentioned his efforts to engage with students and advocate for the need of theatres in various countries. “I brought my movies and I watched my movies with them to understand the universality of humanity, the things that bring us together. And that’s why it’s not just a cinema experience – it is about all of us together from all walks of life, and being there together in the theatre and having a common experience. And that is what cinema does. It bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience… And I used to go meet with the students. I’d be like, we need theatres. You know, I want to I want to push you know, we need theatres in this country. We need theatres in that country."

In Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, leading his team, the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), on their most perilous assignment to date.