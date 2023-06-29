Tom Cruise Planning Oppenheimer-Barbie Double Feature: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive Or Pink'

Tom Cruise is inspiring cinema enthusiasts to head to the theatres this summer. The renowned actor shared a Twitter message that applauded the summer film season alongside photos of himself and his Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie posing in front of each of the films’ respective posters. He enthusiastically promoted a captivating combination of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, both scheduled for a theatrical release on July 21. Additionally, Tom Cruise encouraged viewers to indulge in James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which serves as Harrison Ford’s final adventure as the iconic archaeologist.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," Tom Cruise wrote.

This summer, Tom Cruise will also be taking the lead role in another highly anticipated film, Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. There is a lot of anticipation and expectation surrounding this film, especially considering the immense success of Tom Cruise’s previous summer release, Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed an astonishing $1.5 billion globally.

Following this remarkable achievement, renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg was overheard acknowledging Tom Cruise’s role in revitalizing Hollywood and helping the industry recover from the challenges of the pandemic as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In the latest installment of the series, Dead Reckoning Part One, which is the first since 2018, Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most treacherous mission yet- ‘preventing a catastrophic weapon from posing a threat to humanity’.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the theatres on July 12.