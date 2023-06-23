Tom Cruise Recalls His Risky Business Underwear Dance Scene: 'Yeah, I Still Do It'

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is not just the master of death-defying stunts and box office domination. He certainly knows how to make his fans laugh during interview moments. During the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 in Rome, Cruise reflected on his illustrious career. The actor also took a moment to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of his star-making roles in the iconic film Risky Business. He fondly recalled filming the unforgettable dance scene that catapulted him to a new level of success. With a smile, he shared, “Look, I grew up dancing in my underwear in my house. Who didn’t? That was a formative experience, and I feel very lucky to have had that opportunity at that age."

The Top Gun actor also shared a behind-the-scenes detail about the iconic scene. He said, “That’s amazing. I made it in ’82, I was 19 when I made it.” He went on to add, “I’ll never forget that night, that day that I shot that scene… I had to figure out how I slide across the floor in my socks. So I saw the opening frame and I go, ‘I want to hit center frame.’ And it didn’t work. And then I said, ‘Well, let’s just put stuff on the floor—and I slid all the way across.”

Despite his continued success and larger-than-life persona, Tom Cruise remains grounded and connected to his roots. When asked by Scott if he still dances in his underwear from time to time, the charismatic actor nodded and replied, “Yeah, I still…" implying that his Risky Business origins continue to resonate with him.

The entertainment powerhouse also shared his passion for pushing the limits and thrilling his audience by performing his own high-risk stunts. In the same interview, the Hollywood star revealed his motivation behind taking on these daring challenges.

When asked why he puts himself in such perilous situations, Tom explained, “Well, you know, you never have to. But I want to. I want to thrill that audience, I want to do everything I can." At 60 years old, Tom Cruise has been a force in Hollywood for over four decades, and he continues to raise the bar for action-packed entertainment.

Fans eagerly await the release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 on July 12. With each new project, Tom Cruise proves time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the big screen.