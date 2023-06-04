Tom Holland First Time Opens Up About His India Visit With Zendaya, Calls It 'Trip of a Lifetime'

Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya made their first trip to India in April this year. The couple, best known for their Spider-Man films, were attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Now, Tom opened up about his trip. The actor called the visit ‘a trip of a lifetime’ and added that the couple had the best time.

“It was a trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to your beautiful country and I am delighted to say that I am excited about coming back. We had a great time. It was informative and we met amazing people. We got to see the Ambani cultural centre that they have set there. I had a wonderful time," he told Zoom TV.

When asked if he has watched any Indian film, Tom replied, “I did actually watched RRR and I loved it."

Back in April, as they attended the launch of the NMACC in Mumbai, Tom and Zendaya were seen interacting with a few Bollywood stars. Photos of the couple posing with Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan went viral at the time. At the event, Tom dressed up in a crisp tuxedo while Zendaya drapped a saree.

Apart from attending the event, the couple also stepped out for a date on a yacht. Tom and Zendaya donned their brightest smiles posing with their hosts. While Tom looked dapper in a white T-shirt teamed with denim jeans. Zendaya looked gorgeous in a free-flowing red frock.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom and Zendaya are reportedly coming together for yet another Spider-Man movie. Amy Pascal confirmed to Variety that Spider-Man 4 “is in the process,” however, “the writers’ strike has paused the development.” She said: “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are…We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”