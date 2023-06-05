Tom Holland Names Best Spider Man Movie And It's Not His, Tobey Maguire Or Andrew Garfield's

Actor Tom Holland, who is expected to come up with a new Spider Man movie soon, has made a surprising revelation about his favourite movie from the superhero franchise. Contrary to what one might expect, Holland’s top choice does not include any of his own films, nor does it feature the iconic portrayals by Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. Instead, he picked the animated masterpiece, Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse as his choice.

Speaking to the media, he boldly declared it “the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made."

During the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland said, “Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider movie that’s ever been made. I’m so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it,” reported AP.

While Tom Holland is yet to experience the magic of Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel is already spinning the heads of Marvel fans due to its stunning visuals and mind-bending narrative.

It will be interesting to know Tom Holland’s reaction to the sequel and whether it will surpass his previous favourite.

Meanwhile, Producer Amy Pascal has revealed her intentions to bring the Spider-Verse character Miles Morales to the big screen in a live-action adaptation. Additionally, producer Avi Arad has teased the arrival of a Spider-Woman movie. “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amy has also confirmed that a fourth instalment of the Spider Man series featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya is in the works. In an interview with The Variety, Pascal expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming project, stating, “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are."

She said that the process has been temporarily halted due to a writers’ strike. Pascal explained that everyone involved is eagerly waiting for the strike to end so that they can resume work on bringing another thrilling Spider Man adventure to the big screen.

Tom Holland has established himself as the beloved web-slinger, Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The talented actor has portrayed the iconic superhero in three standalone movies— Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland’s MCU character has appeared in the ensemble films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.