Tom Holland Reveals He Has A 'Spider-Boys' Group Chat With These 2 Usual Suspects

Actor Tom Holland is busy with the promotion of his latest web series The Crowded Room, whose episodes continue to release on Apple TV+ on a weekly basis. It was during one of his promotional gigs that he opened up about his amicable bond with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The trio shared the screen space in Marvel’s Spider-Man flick No Way Home and the friendship created on the film set continues to grow strong. So much so that the trio also happens to be on a group chat titled “Spider-Boys.”

During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland shed light on the fact that the three have gone through something so unique that doesn’t happen to anybody. This rare connection has not only brought them closer but all of them now deem each other as brothers. “It was wonderful. Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers,” said Tom Holland. He added their unique group of Spider-Men continues to catch up with each other. “We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys,” he added.

This revelation comes just a week after Tom Holland disclosed his plans of taking a hiatus from acting for a year. Citing his intense role in The Crowded Room as the reason, the actor told Extra that the experience added a profound learning curve to his career but the show ended up breaking him mentally. “The show did break me. There came a time where it sort of was like, ‘I need to have a break,’” he explained.

Tom Holland plays the role of Danny Sullivan, a character that draws inspiration from the 1981 non-fictional novel, The Minds of Billy Milligan. The book revolved around the real accounts of the first US man who was acquitted of his shocking crimes pleading DID (dissociative identity disorder).

The Crowded Room also stars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum in lead roles. While the first three episodes were released on June 9. The remaining seven of the ten-episode series premiers weekly every Friday with the final one scheduled to stream on July 28.