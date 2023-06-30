Travis Barker 'Already Knows' His Baby's Name With Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder’s due date is getting closer and the beauty mogul isn’t holding back from flaunting her baby bump in a series of maternity photos. Recently, she slipped into a light-blue body-hugging dress while posing alongside her husband but what stole the limelight was the latter’s teasing comment. It seems that the couple has already decided on the name of their baby son.

In the photos, Kourtney Kardashian looks elegant in a thigh-high split dress that is matched with a pair of mesh pants. A black band around her waist breaks the monotony of her look along with white statement flats. Meanwhile, the popular drummer can be seen rocking a white muscle tank with black denim. A few photos see the soon-to-be-mommy posing solo alongside a pool, a couple of them also feature Travis keeping his lady love close. From holding hands to lovingly embracing each other, the duo looks madly in love.

Though Kourtney captioned the romantic shots only with a blue heart emoticon, it was Travis who revealed the duo has already selected the baby’s name. In the comment section, the Blink-182 drummer wrote, “I already know his name.” But what’s to note is that the baby moniker is still kept under wraps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Not many remember but back in 2021, Travis Barker had expressed his desire to keep his baby name Elvis. Although the seriousness of his previous declaration remains unknown. It happened when Kourtney dressed up as Patricia Arquette’s character Alabama Whitman during Halloween. Making reference to the movie True Romance, Travis suggested their son could be named Elvis. Only time will tell if that turns out to be true.

Meanwhile, in a subsequent post from the same maternity shoot, the baby momma can be seen joining Travis on stage during a concert. Just like their grand pregnancy announcement, the duo also revealed the gender of their baby in the presence of fans. “Little drummer boy coming soon,” she captioned the photo that was met with supportive comments from friends and family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

A video of their unique gender reveal moment has also created massive buzz on the internet. Catch a glimpse of it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

This is Kourtney and Travis’ first baby together but the Poosh founder is mother to three kids: daughter Penelope and sons Reign and Mason, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis is also a father to three kids daughter Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana. The couple married last year in a lavish Italy wedding ceremony in May.