Uhm Hyun Kyung, Cha Seo Won of The Second Husband To Marry, Korean Stars Expecting First Child

The Second Husband stars Uhm Hyun Kyung is all set to tie the sacred knot with actor Cha Seo Won. The lovebirds are also expecting a baby together. Uhm’s agency also confirmed that they have been dating for quite some time now and also confirmed her pregnancy.

According to a report in Hankook Ilbo, the duo began dating right after wrapping work for The Second Husband. They were a part of the show from August 2021-April 2022.

Reacting to the report, Yeojin Entertainment issued an official statement, which read, “Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won are dating with marriage in mind. They plan on holding their wedding after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military. The wedding date has not been set yet. It is also true that Uhm Hyun Kyung is pregnant.”

Cha Seo Won’s agency also released a statement. As quoted by Soompi, it read, “Hello, this is Namoo Actors. This is an official statement regarding the report that was released today about actor Cha Seo Won. The two actors Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung got to know each other through their drama, and they developed feelings for each other after the conclusion of the drama and started a relationship. The two are dating with marriage in mind, and they will hold their wedding after Cha Seo Won is discharged from the military.”

It further added, “Amidst this, a precious new life came to the two like a blessing. The two are currently waiting for the new life with caution and gratitude. We ask for your understanding in not being able to share further details so they can share this blessing quietly and reverently.”

On a closing note, they wrote, “We express deep gratitude to those who always love and watch over actor Cha Seo Won, and we ask that you express support and watch them with warmth in the future. Thank you.”

Back in 2006, Uhm Hyun Kyung made her debut with Rainbow Romance. She went to star in shows like Defendant, Single Wife, A Man in a Veil among others. Cha Seo Won on the other hand made his debut with Heirs in 2013. He also starred in Liver or Die, Unintentional Love Story and more.