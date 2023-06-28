US Actor David Corenswet Cast as Next Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Rising US star David Corenswet will become the latest actor to don Superman’s famous red cape, director James Gunn confirmed Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, best known as the lead of recent Netflix series “Hollywood," will take on the iconic role for “Superman: Legacy," due in 2025 from Warner Bros.

The news was first reported by various Hollywood trade publications, which also revealed that Rachel Brosnahan, star of multiple Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," is set to play Lois Lane.

“Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)," wrote Gunn, retweeting the Hollywood Reporter’s article.

Given Superman’s status in pop culture, the role is considered one of the most high-profile, and highly scrutinized, going in Hollywood.

Superman has previously been played on the big screen by Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and, most recently, Henry Cavill.

British actor Cavill, star of Superman films such as 2013’s “Man of Steel," briefly returned to the role for the post-credits scene of last year’s “Black Adam."

But last year, Warner — itself under new leadership after merging with Discovery — placed “Guardians of the Galaxy" director Gunn in charge of all movies tied to DC Comics superheroes, alongside “Aquaman" producer Peter Safran.

The duo were charged with revitalizing the DC films, which have lagged at the box office in comparison to the rival, record-grossing Marvel superhero films, and have endured a series of recent duds including “The Flash."

They quickly signaled a new direction for the franchise, and have been busy recasting the role of Superman since.

Corenswet’s other credits include Netflix series “The Politician," HBO drama “We Own This City," and horror flick “Pearl."