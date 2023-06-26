Warner Music Tried To Poach K-pop Group Fifty Fifty Members? Company Says No

There has been an update on the ongoing dispute between the South Korean entertainment agency ATTRAKT and Warner Music Korea. The agency managing rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced their intention to take legal action against a third party, last week, reported Soompi. They had alleged that attempts were made to persuade FIFTY FIFTY to violate their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. On June 26, ATTRAKT released a follow-up statement specifically naming Warner Music Korea as the “external force" behind the contract violation approach. In response, Warner Music Korea issued an official statement clarifying its position.

Xports News reported that the company stated that they have been working with FIFTY FIFTY as their overseas distributor since April 1. They also mentioned that they have been dedicated to promoting the group and their agency’s achievements through the utilization of Warner Music Group’s resources and network. The company expressed deep regret that such allegations had been raised against them as they have strived to respect the opinions of the artists and their agency throughout their partnership.

“Warner Music Korea has done our best as a global distributor until now while respecting the opinions of the artists and artists’ agency, and we take pride in that this is demonstrated by various achievements,” read the statement.

Warner Music Korea firmly denied the claims made by ATTRAKT, asserting that the accusations were baseless and without merit. They expressed their disappointment in receiving a “certification of contents" from ATTRAKT and urged the public to refrain from spreading unconfirmed rumours or engaging in baseless and speculative reports in the future. They added, “We sincerely ask you to refrain from spreading unconfirmed rumours as well as baseless and speculative reports in the future.”

Previously, the CEO of ATTRAKT Jeon Hong-Joon said, “We are receiving information about the identity of these external forces through a variety of routes. The identity of the forces pulling the strings from behind will be revealed soon.” Soompi reported, he also added that as a veteran in the Korean music industry with 30 years under his belt, he will stand up against injustice and fight back. Jeon Hong-Joon also expressed his concerns for the members of the rookie girl group. He shared that he wishes the artists would “return as soon as possible to their agency" and carry on with their group activities.