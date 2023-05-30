Was Leonardo DiCaprio Prioritising Gigi Hadid Over Friends?

Leonardo DiCaprio is spending some quality time with his friends. The Oscar winner was spotted on a yacht along the coast of Sardinia, surrounded by some pals. In the photos emerging from his weekend excursion, Leonardo is seen taking in the loving sights of the sea from onboard the vessel with some of his buddies, as per TMZ. This top-deck outing comes just days after he was spotted on another yacht with actor and friend Tobey Maguire.

It happened during his stay at Cannes for the promotion of his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon. During his grand appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, Leo managed to make some time for a quick rendezvous with friends. This comes at a time when media reports suggest the Titanic actor had been shunning his party pals away owing to his romance rumours with supermodel Gigi Hadid. A report by Radar Online previously claimed Leo’s fans are quite unhappy after getting the cold shoulder from the actor.

A source close to the Titanic fame also claimed Leo is, “way less available for poker nights and hangouts, and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time."

The linkup rumours surfaced after Gigi and Leo reportedly went on a date together in New York. If the rumour mill is to be believed, the duo have been spending quality time alone frequently. “They hang out for dinner and chill together in hotel rooms or private residences often for days at a time," the source added. If that wasn’t enough, it seems Leo is also quite distracted from making plans for his summer cruises. “Leo’s normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies. But he’s let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi," added the insider.

Both Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have neither denied nor confirmed their link-up rumours. The supermodel shares a daughter with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who was recently to Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Leonardo plays the lead role in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which is set in the 1920s. The plot revolves around the murder of Osage Natives after oil is found on their land and the FBI investigation that follows suit. The movie has already been screened at the Cannes 2023, it will hit the big screens on October 6.