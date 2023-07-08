WATCH: Britney Spears Gets Smacked at Las Vegas Casino by Basketball Star Wembanyama's Security

Las Vegas police announced on Friday that no charges will be filed following a brief probe into the “slap gate" involving American pop star Britney Spears and a security official of San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball player Victor Wembanyama. Spears claimed she was struck by a security guard while approaching Wembanyama at a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night.

However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that Spears unintentionally “hit herself in the face" when her hand was pushed away. US-based tabloid publication TMZ released a video of the incident which is making rounds on the internet.

🚨VIDEO OF BRITNEY/WEMBY INCIDENT SHOWS SHE DIDN’T GRAB HIM🚨 Full video here: https://t.co/nSXYAE6jhu pic.twitter.com/uMBqtLKJGN— TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2023

After concluding their investigation, the police determined that the security guard did not intentionally or unlawfully use force against Britney Spears.

No arrests or citations were made. Surveillance footage revealed that when Spears tapped the Spurs player on the shoulder, the security guard instinctively pushed her hand away without looking, inadvertently causing her hand to hit her own face. Spears had filed a police report alleging battery.

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3 French rookie, is set to make his NBA Summer League debut for the Spurs in Las Vegas. The incident occurred when Spears approached Wembanyama at the Aria Resort and Casino to congratulate him.

Both parties involved apologized after the incident, according to the police report. Spears expressed her embarrassment and denied intentionally grabbing Wembanyama, stating that she tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.

Wembanyama recounted that he was advised by security to not stop for anyone, and someone grabbed him from behind, although he was unaware that it was Spears. He never turned around to see her.