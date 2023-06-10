Watch: Stan Lee Trailer Is All About Marvel Comics Legend’s Original Story In His Own Words

It was on the 100th birth anniversary of Stan Lee when Marvel announced the creation of an original documentary based on his life. The man who worked as a writer and editor for Marvel Comics became the most acclaimed comic book creator in history before passing away in 2018 at the age of 95. There was a time when Marvel fans who went to watch their blockbuster superhero movies on the big screen, eagerly waited for Stan Lee’s cameo. Previously, the studios announced his original documentary will arrive sometime in 2023. Now, on Friday, the makers have released a brand new trailer for the upcoming project.

It is for the first time ever that viewers will get a complete glimpse into the creator’s life in a series of real-life interview segments. It spans from his early days at Marvel leading up to the time he became a global phenomenon. The Stan Lee trailer opens with his iconic cameo scene from Iron Man. In the background, he is dubbed as “the creator of Iron Man," when the scene cuts through to display a young Stan Lee introducing himself.

His original voice is used in the narration where the man of the hour explains, “We didn’t have any money, it was during the Depression, but I would read everything I could get my hands on. And man, I felt as though I could go anywhere."

As pages turn from his comic books in the background, Stan Lee reasons out his motivation for dwelling in the comic world. “What I tried to do was write the kind of stories I would want to read," he adds. An account given by one of his colleagues details him as an upbeat person who was never seen getting angry.

What follows next is multiple behind-the-scenes glimpses of Stan Lee’s conversation with Marvel superheroes on film sets. The trailer ends with a poignant message by the Marvel creator. “There are so many bad things in the world that if you can entertain somebody for a while, it is a good thing. If you really want to change things and make them better, you have got to plunge in," he concluded.

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

“His original story. His legacy. In his own words," Marvel captained the trailer.

Stan Lee’s documentary will premiere on Disney Plus on June 16.