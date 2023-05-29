What Succession Star Cast Thinks Of The Season Finale

Caution: Spoilers Ahead

Succession, one of the most talked about shows in the current times, wrapped up this week. During its successful four-season rundown, Jesse Armstrong’s dark comedy-drama chronicled the life of the Roy family, owners of a media conglomerate. When family patriarch Logan Roy’s health begins to decline, his four children begin a race for power and prominence in the company. The final episode of the show was released on Monday morning and now the star cast has shared their candid thoughts about its “open-ended” conclusion.

During an interaction with Entertainment Tonight Online, Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, recalled the table draft of the last episode. According to him, when creator Jesse Armstrong narrated the end of Succession, he felt there was an opening to a fifth season if it were ever to be filmed. “It feels like an end, but it feels like it could carry on,” Kieran Culkin said.

For Nicholas Braun, who essays nephew Greg, the incompetent and opportunistic grandson of Logan Roy’s brother, claimed he had some idea about the direction of the show’s end. But his doubts continued to persist owing to Jesse’s constant tweaking of storylines. “So, when I read it, I just thought, it’s just, like, a perfect ending," he said. Calling him an incredible writer, Nicholas feels great to be a part of the team who brings Jesse Armstrong’s characters to life. Talking more about the ending he continued, “I think all of us were very moved by and excited to give it to the fans.”

Actress J Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman, the general counsel who is a mentor figure to Roman but is also involved in a secret sexual connection with him, referred to the finale as “pretty cool” stuff. She added how the last episode entails good surprising twists to keep viewers hooked. When talking specifically about her character, Cameron continued, “I feel like things don’t really wrap up for my character." However, she promises it feels like a perfect conclusion to her, “the family story is really coming to a conclusion, a really satisfying conclusion."

Alan Ruck, who essays Connor, the estranged oldest son, said, “I won’t say I’m happy, but I’m really glad that I was a part of it.”

In the end, it was neither sibling who win the race of worthy successors. All the episodes of Succession are now available to watch on Max.