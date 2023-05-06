When Nick Jonas Made Priyanka Chopra Forget She Was On Sets Of Love Again

Nick Jonas’ hilarious antics on the sets of Love Again had his wife Priyanka Chopra completely in splits. The Closer-hitmaker makes a steamy cameo in the romantic comedy as a douchebag who kisses Priyanka’s Mira. But it was the musician’s behind-the-scenes prep work that turned things utterly funny on the film set. Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her professional work approach, confessed that she was unable to stay in character and frequently broke out laughing due to Nick Jonas’ improvisations.

“I mean I may have broken characters so many times. It was completely unprofessional on set that day. Usually, my work ethic is important to me. But it was so funny,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. It all began when The Jonas Brothers’ vocalist was trying to get into the skin of his character. “Nick was trying to figure out how this douchebag guy would walk or talk or admire himself and it was just the little choices he made in the scenes. I was dying. It was very funny,” she added.

During a previous interaction with People, Priyanka Chopra revealed how Nick Jonas’ inclusion in the cast came about to be. Initially, she was supposed to shoot the make-out scene with a random actor. However, the actress seemed quite concerned about letting someone ‘lick her face’ in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. She requested her husband to take up the role and he agreed.

Nick Jonas’ practice for the scene had everyone on set in a puddle of laughter. “At one point, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it because it was just so funny,” she told the portal. It took them about three or four retakes to shoot the musician’s cameo. Directed by James Strouse, the film marks the acting debut of Celine Dion while actor Sam Heughan essays the male protagonist.

The plotline narrates the story of Mira, who’s reeling from the death of her fiance. She continues to text her dead lover and eventually falls for the man who ends up with her fiance’s number. The movie hit the US theatres on May 5 and is scheduled to release in India on May 12.

