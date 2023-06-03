Who Is Neelam Gill, The Indian-Origin Model Rumoured To Have Been Dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has once again occupied the top spot on the list of showbiz trends, thanks to his rumoured relationship with Indian-origin model Neelam Gill. The Titanic star was recently spotted in the company of the stunning model. As reported by Page Six, the rumoured couple was seen exiting the popular London restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, accompanied by the actor’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken and her partner, David Ward. As social media platforms light up with discussions and debates, fans anxiously await further clues surrounding their connection.

Exclusive: Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dines with 28-year-old British model Neelam Gill, his mom in London https://t.co/M0XCYs9VVs pic.twitter.com/nt7TNccCYI— Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2023

Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill made headlines as they crossed paths at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Before attending the grand event, the rumoured couple was spotted departing from Hotel Martinez in Cannes, accompanied by a group of other glamorous models.

Neelam Gill has gained recognition as a model, there are still aspects of her life that remain relatively unknown to many.

Gill has established herself as a prominent figure in the modelling industry, gaining recognition and respect over the years. Hailing from a British-Punjabi background, Neelam embarked on her modelling journey at a young age, starting at 14.

Her remarkable career reached a significant milestone when she made history as the first Indian model to be featured in a Burberry campaign in 2014. Later, in 2015, she became the face of Abercrombie & Fitch.

In the same year, rumours began circulating about a possible romantic connection between Neelam Gill and British singer Zayn Malik. However, to this day, the model has not addressed or confirmed these reports.

Earlier, Gill opened up about her family background and revealed that her parents separated during her childhood, and as a result, she is not on talking terms with her biological father. However, Neelam expressed gratitude towards her stepfather and mother, who played a crucial role in her upbringing. They provided her with love, support and guidance, shaping the person she has become today.

Most recently, Neelam Gill made a stunning appearance at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. This event showcased her growing presence and influence in the industry. She even walked the ramp for Dior’s first show in India.

While there have been rumours about a possible romantic connection between Leonardo DiCaprio and Neelam Gill, neither of the artists has publicly addressed these speculations. According to reports from Page Six, it is suggested that The Wolf of the Wall Street star is not involved with the model romantically. Instead, she is believed to be in a relationship with one of Leonardo’s friends who also attended the dinner.