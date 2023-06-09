Will Johnny Depp Return As Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? Find Out

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s potential return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean has become the massive talk of the town. It was last week when Disney Studios’ President Sean Bailey said the actor’s comeback is “noncommital at this point.” Now, it seems sources close to Johnny Depp have confirmed the star has no plans to work with the production house again. After his legal sparring with ex-wife Amber Heard and victory in the highly-publicized Virginia civil suit that accused him of domestic abuse, it appears Johnny Depp has been contemplating the things he wants to do moving forward.

Now, Daily Mail confirms that collaborating with Disney again falls nowhere on the list and doesn’t interest him at all. Sources close to the development suggest the actor hasn’t forgotten the way he was dumped when the wife-beating accusations against him began surfacing online. “They blind dropped him even though Amber had lied,” reportedly said one of Johnny’s close pals. Notably, the actor himself spoke candidly about Disney cutting ties with him during one of his trial testimonies.

Johnny Depp on being dropped by Disney

In his testimony, the Pirates fame revealed the production house wanted to cut ties with him long before Amber Heard’s op-ed was published in the Washington Post. When asked about his ouster from the Pirates franchise, Johnny said, “It didn’t surprise me,” as per Variety. While testifying Johnny Depp has also confirmed he will never play the role of Jack Sparrow even if Disney were to offer him millions of money in exchange. The revelation came when Amber Heard’s attorney asked, “Mr Depp if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" To which Johnny Depp smiled and replied, “That is true.”

Pirates of the Caribbean film wasn’t the only big project that Johnny lost after alleged accusations of domestic abuse were brought to the fore. In a statement released on Instagram, the actor confirmed he was asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts. Johnny was initially recruited to play Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off movie. It is suggested that actress Margot Robbie is likely to fill in his shoes in the sixth and final chapter of The Pirates of the Caribbean. Meanwhile, during his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp confirmed that he doesn’t feel boycotted by Hollywood anymore.