How Bollywood Couple Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami Realised They Were Made For Each Other

Cinebuffs are always eager to hear stories of Bollywood celebrities. More so, they are keen on knowing more about celebs’ love life. Today, we’ll share with you the love story of one such B’town couple, director Mohit Suri and actress Udita Goswami. They met, and fell in love and their relationship underwent hardships as well. Finally, they are living happily after completing 10 years of marriage. They are blessed with two children, a daughter Devi and a son Karma. Keep reading this space to know more about the adorable couple.

Udita hails from Assam and tried her luck in modelling when she was in high school. Udita’s mother got her enrolled in the School of Arts and Fashion Technology (SAF), Dehradun. That provided her with the confidence to work in the Hindi film industry and she soon moved to Mumbai. She bagged the role of the female lead in the movie Zeher, which turned out to be Mohit’s directorial debut as well. While working together, they felt a connection towards each other. Soon, they became friends and started dating each other. Finally, after 8 years of courtship period, they got married on January 29, 2013.

These 8 years of courtship period were filled with highs and lows for the couple. Initially, they started on a good note but soon problems started simmering between them. The problems were particularly high in 2008 and 2009. The couple was in an on-and-off relationship for a year. They united once again in 2010, and it was reported that they would marry after the release of the film Crook. It did not immediately happen after the release. Fans were happy that they were together once again. They were delighted to see the couple united forever on January 29, 2013, in ISKCON Temple, Juhu. Along with their friends and family, many stars from B’town attended the wedding.

In an earlier group interview given to IANS, Mohit credited Udita for their successful relationship. Mohit said in the interview that Udita works much harder for the relationship. “She lets me be the person who I am in every way and understands how I am, which means a lot to me”, Mohit said.

