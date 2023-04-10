How Kamal Haasan's One Advice To Rajinikanth Made Him The 'Thalaiva'

The word Thalaiva is synonymous with the name Rajinikanth, who was born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. The actor has created a niche for himself in the film industry. From being a bus conductor to a megastar, Rajinikanth has become a legend. However, did you know that Kamal Haasan, the superstar of the South, has been given the credit for helping and establishing Rajinikanth in the industry?

In 1975, Rajinikanth made his debut, featuring in a minor role in Katha Sangama, directed by Puttanna Kanagal. In the same year, his acting career saw a breakthrough after he was offered the role of a villain in K Balachander’s Tamil-language film Apoorva Raagangal. The lead actor in the film was Kamal Haasan. Rajinikanth’s character received immense accolades for his acting chops, which led to him getting many offers for side roles in movies.

Rajinikanth’s style was slowly etching a mark in the films he appeared in. He gained popularity for his portrayal as a negative character, especially in Baalu Jenu. The audience loved his impeccable style. However, it was Kamal Haasan, who once gave him a piece of very special advice.

While shooting for a movie together, Kamal Haasan advised Rajinikanth, “You are doing a very good job but if you keep playing negative and side characters like this, you will never be able to become a lead actor." Haasan’s words stayed with Rajinikanth.

The Darbar actor started signing movies wherein he was offered the main roles. By 1980, Rajinikanth had worked in more than 50 movies and delivered many hits. He soon gained recognition as the superstar of the South and came to be known as “Thalaiva".

Rajinikanth also delivered mega-hits in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. He marked his debut in Bollywood with Andha Kanoon and later worked in movies like Chaalbaaz, Hum and many others. He will be next seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Thalaivar 170. He also has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer with actors like Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babum and Lal Salaam by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

