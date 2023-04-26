When Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Cleverly Tackled A Question About Their Past

The showbiz world can be a strange place, in the midst of brutal competition survival doesn’t come easy. While some friendships stand the test of time, many bonds fizzle out soon after their inception. One such heartbreaking love story belongs to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who once fell head over heels for each other. The former couple dated each other roughly for two years before calling it quits. But that did not stop the duo from professionally collaborating with one another. They shared the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha.

During a previous interaction, the actors were asked how they manage to keep their personal feelings aside while joining hands to work together. Both Ranbir and Deepika laughed while tackling the uncomfortable question. A snippet of the interview that has been circulating on social media captures a reporter highlighting how it is extremely rare to watch former couples come together for a project. Deepika Padukone smiled calling it a unique question. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s answer almost left everyone in splits. He literally pointed out their daily schedule in response. Ranbir explained that it was quite simple for the two, after waking up they would reach on the set. Tamasha director Imtiaz Ali would explain their scenes, the duo would shoot and that’s about their secret. Watch the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor is now married to his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt after they dated each other for quite a few years. The duo also embraced parenthood months ago after the birth of baby girl Raha. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh back in the year 2018.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last shared the screen space alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. He will next be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone last teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. She will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction actioner Project K opposite Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika’s collab with Hrithik Roshan in the actioner Fighter is also much-anticipated.

