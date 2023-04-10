How Reel-Life Sita Dipika Chikhlia Met Her Husband Hemant Topiwala

Actress Dipika Chikhlia became a household name after starring as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Her portrayal of Sita struck a chord with the audience, who continue to revere the actress. While the tale of how Ram met Sita is quite popular, do you know how Dipika Chikhlia met her husband in real life? The veteran actress often shares glimpses of her personal as well as professional life online and keeps her fans glued. In one such post, she revealed how she met her life partner Hemant Topiwala.

Dipika revealed that she met her husband on the sets of an ad shoot. Posting a stunning photo of herself in bridal attire, she shared an extensive post and wrote, “All of you know how Sita met Ram. So, I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my real-life Ram.” According to her, her husband’s family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of SHingar since 1961. In her debut movie titled Sun Meri Laila, a scene required Dipika to model for an ad film, which turned out to be for Shingar Kaajal. She revealed, “When we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot. That’s when we first met. After that, we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other’s mind till we finally met again."

Sounds romantic, isn’t it? Well, take a look at her post here:

In the next post, Dipika also posted the advertisement of the brand on her Instagram. She wrote, “This was the ad shot for his brand. The product was kaajal. So what happened on sets… To be continued."

Dipika Chikhlia got married to Hemant Topiwala on November 22, 1991. The couple is the parents of two daughters- Juhi and Nidhi.

The Gaalib actress was last seen in Deendayal Ek Yog Purush by Manoj Giri. She shared the screen with Anita Raj and Vivek Anand Mishra, among many others. She will be next seen in Ishq Chakallas by Ashok Yadav. The movie will star Amitabh Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Mishra and others.

