How Shah Rukh Khan Got To Know About Divya Bharti's Death

April 5 marks the death anniversary of the talented actress Divya Bharti. The news of her untimely death, at the age of 19, had left the film industry in complete shock and despair. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan started opposite the then diva in his 1992 films Deewana and Dil Aashna Hai. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry. Hence, the news of her demise came as a shock to the Pathaan actor. On her 30th death anniversary, an old video of the Badshah of Bollywood has surfaced where he recalls how he found out about her death.

In an old interview with NDTV, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Divya Bharti was, I think, stunning as an actor. She was most unlike an actor, like I thought of myself.” He called himself a serious kind of guy and considered the actress “this completely whacky, fun-loving girl". He shared a memorable incident and revealed, “I remember I had finished dubbing in Sea Rock Hotel. I dubbed [for] Deewana. I walked out of Sea Rock, I saw her and said hello. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not just an actor, you’re an institution.’” He said that he was very touched and didn’t quite understand the meaning. So he read up the meaning of the saying, and “realised that it meant a lot".

Recalling the news of Divya Bharti’s death, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I was sleeping in Delhi and they were playing my song, Aisi Deewangi. I thought I have become a big star.” He continued, “Suddenly these songs were playing and I woke up in the morning and I saw that she had died. She had fallen off a window. It was one of the biggest shocks because I think I was supposed to do another film with her."

Check out the interview here-

Divya Bharti made her debut in films in 1990 in the Tamil industry with the movie Nila Pennae. She scored a big break with the movie Vishwatma and its song Saat Samundar Par catapulted her to fame. The actress later appeared in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Rang and many more. Her promising career was cut short after she reportedly fell off her balcony.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here