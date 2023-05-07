HYBE's MIDNATT: A Mysterious AI Project or a New KPop Idol Group?

HYBE, the agency behind the global sensation BTS, has been stirring up excitement among fans with its latest project, MIDNATT. While some speculate that this could be a new idol group, others are intrigued by the possibilities that the mysterious MIDNATT could bring. On May 1, HYBE posted a 20-second logo motion video on Twitter for MIDNATT, accompanied by the caption “Guess who?" According to the agency, the name “MIDNATT" contains the artists' aspirations to awaken a new life at the moment of a new boundary, reported Koreaboo.

Now, HYBE has released a new teaser for MIDNATT’s Masquerade Official Concept Film - Sensitive Moments and Paradox, which is set to be released on May 15. Fans are left wondering if Masquerade is a new song and who or what exactly is behind the enigmatic MIDNATT.

As it turns out, MIDNATT is HYBE’s previously announced AI project, formerly known as ‘Project L.’ Utilizing HYBE’s voice-cloning technology, Supertone, MIDNATT aims to combine music and technology to bring something new to fans. However, the rise of AI in art spaces, including K-pop, has been a divisive issue among fans. With many hoping for a non-AI group to stan, it remains to be seen how MIDNATT’s debut will be received when it hits speakers. Despite this, HYBE remains committed to bringing fresh and innovative ideas to the music industry.

As the music industry continues to progress, we’re observing an increasing number of intersections between technology and artistry. One of the most groundbreaking advances on the horizon is artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent Billboard interview, Bang Si Hyuk, the chairman of HYBE, shared his plans to enter the field of generative AI and how it could revolutionize K-Pop.

When asked about HYBE’s AI strategy, Bang unveiled that the company recently obtained Supertone, a voice-cloning technology. Although speech-based AI tools have been under development for years, Supertone goes above and beyond simply matching tone and intonation. The technology can even replicate an individual's speech patterns and language, opening up a vast range of creative possibilities.

“We managed to acquire Supertone, a company that can completely clone voices. Not only the tone and intonation, but also the character and language of a person can be replicated using this technology. For example, we can record your voice and then add Angelina Jolie's intonation or speech, creating a completely different voice," explained Bang Si Hyuk.

The revelation raises an important question: could Supertone be used to clone the voices of HYBE artists? Although it is unclear how Supertone will be utilized, Bang Si Hyuk revealed that the company is currently working on a secret project, dubbed “Project L," with the newly acquired technology. The project is slated to be revealed in May, but details about it are still scarce.

